A92: Stretch of major road near Halbeath in Fife reopens after crash

A section of the A92 in Fife has reopened after it closed for two hours following a crash.

The carriageway was shut between Crossgates and junction three of the M90, at the Halbeath Interchange.

Several cars were involved but there have been no serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.30pm to a report of crash on the Halbeath Interchange, near Crossgates, involving several cars.

“One man was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service. The road was closed for vehicle recovery.”

The incident was close to the entrance for Halbeath park and ride, on the outskirts of Dunfermline.

Stagecoach posted on Twitter to say that services were being diverted as a result of the incident.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened at 7:55pm, with all lanes running and traffic moving well.