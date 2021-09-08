Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

A92: Stretch of major road near Halbeath in Fife reopens after crash

By Bryan Copland
September 8, 2021, 6:22 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 8:11 pm
The crash on the A92.
A section of the A92 in Fife has reopened after it closed for two hours following a crash.

The carriageway was shut between Crossgates and junction three of the M90, at the Halbeath Interchange.

Several cars were involved but there have been no serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.30pm to a report of crash on the Halbeath Interchange, near Crossgates, involving several cars.

“One man was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service. The road was closed for vehicle recovery.”

The incident was close to the entrance for Halbeath park and ride, on the outskirts of Dunfermline.

Stagecoach posted on Twitter to say that services were being diverted as a result of the incident.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened at 7:55pm, with all lanes running and traffic moving well.

 