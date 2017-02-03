A92 roadworks to take five nights

Five nights of road improvements costing £200,000 will start on the A92 Bankhead roundabout near Glenrothes on Sunday.

Work will be carried out in phases each night from 6.30pm until 6.30am and different sequences of traffic management will be in place as they progress.

Motorists will still be able to use the roundabout but some of the nine junctions will be closed for safety during certain phases.

Signed diversions will be in place each night but junctions will be open as normal during the day.

The first phase will take place overnight on Sunday and Monday and will involve resurfacing the roundabout’s inner lane.

The inner lane will be closed to traffic. All junctions will be open.

Phase two will happen on Tuesday night when the outer lane on the west side of the roundabout will be resurfaced. Junctions will be closed at the A92 northbound approach and exit, James Watt Avenue, B921 west (Kinglassie Road) in both directions and Beaufort Drive.

The third phase on Wednesday night will involve work on the outer lane’s north-east side and junctions will be closed at the A92 southbound approach and Woodside Way.

The final phase on Thursday night will see the outer lane on the south-east side resurfaced and junctions will be closed at the B921 east in both directions and the A92 southbound exit.