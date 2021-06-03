Police and emergency crews were called to a three-car collision in Fife on Thursday on the A92 near Ladybank, with a number of people hospitalised.

Scotland’s air ambulance was involved in the rescue, which saw firefighters assist in the removal of one casualty from their vehicle.

Police Scotland said they were called to the scene on the road between Fife and Dundee shortly after 1pm.

The road remains closed in both directions at Ladybank, with motorists urged to find an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 3 June, officers were called to a report of a three car road crash on the A92 at Ladybank.

“Emergency services attended and a number of people were taken to hospital for treatment (Ninewells and Victoria).

“Enquiries are continuing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1.07pm on Thursday, June 3 we were called to assist our emergency service partners at a three car collision on the A92 northbound near Ladybank, Cupar.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and one heavy rescue pump to the scene.

“Firefighters assisted in the removal of one casualty from a vehicle who was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews are currently still at the scene.”