A92 crash: Two taken to Ninewells, emergency crews still on the scene

Two people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital after a crash closed the A92 south of Dundee this morning.

The accident happened on the A92 at the Forgan roundabout just after 7am.

Four fire appliances along with police and ambulance were in attendance.

The early morning accident caused traffic chaos for motorists going to and from Tay Road Bridge as the road was closed and traffic diverted.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 07.06 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A92.

“We dispatched our special operations team, our trauma team, two ambulances and a manager to the scene. We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland Fife Division said: “Both casualties were taken to hospital. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Recovery of the vehicles is still on going.”

Traffic Scotland has not issued an update since stating at 10.55am that the A92 remained closed in both directions between the Forgan and Melville Lodges roundabouts in Fife, with traffic diverted along the A91.

*UPDATE* ️10:55⌚️#A92 both directions remains CLOSED ⛔️ between the Forgan R/bout and Melville Lodges R/bout due to a road traffic collision. Traffic being diverted along the A91 @NETrunkRoads https://t.co/d9Fp7DuxTK — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 17, 2018

A spokesman for SFRS said: “Fire fighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free a driver when he was trapped in his van following the crash.”

Appliances from Dundee, Cupar and Tayport attended.