A92 crash near Cowdenbeath leaves passenger in hospital

A man was taken to hospital after a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath in Fife in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have confirmed.

Police said a 38-year-old male passenger had been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Fife as a result of the single-vehicle collision.

Locals had reported a car remained at the side of the road on Saturday afternoon with police at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

They said: “Police received report of a one-car road crash, in which the car left the road, on the A92 at the Cowdenbeath Interchange around 12.45am on Saturday, 31 July, 2021.

“The 38-year-old male passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

No update on the male passengers condition was available.