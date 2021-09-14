A92 clean-up between Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy after fuel spillage

A clean-up operation has taken place on parts of the A92 in Fife after a fuel spillage caused drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Police were alerted by a number of motorists to a spillage causing dangerous driving conditions on sections of the A92 on Tuesday morning.

The affected areas were between the Lochgelly and Cluny/Kirkcaldy junctions, as well as the Chapel slip road and roundabout.

A number of drivers reported losing control of their vehicles at the Chapel roundabout, while at least one vehicle is reported to have skidded off the road.

‘Nightmare’

Motorists also took to social media to warn of the dangerous conditions.

Ross Stirling-Young wrote: “I called the police to report.

“[I] was shocked that two cars in front and behind also lost control.”

A number of others reported skidding and difficulty controlling their vehicles on the Chapel Roundabout exit to the A92 close to the Spiral Weave pub.

Karen Wilding, wrote: “It’s a nightmare.

“Car off the road at Spiral Weave.”

Stevie Watson added: “Roundabout at spiral weave is like a skid pan, I’ve just spun round.”

Pauline Dewar added: “Spiral Weave round about and Chapel Level like black ice, you can see the fuel on the road.”

Clean-up

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed they received a number of reports of problems with driving conditions on the A92 on Tuesday morning.

Police alerted BEAR Scotland of the problem.

An incident response team were deployed to clear the spillage and make the road safe.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland, said: “At around 8.30am today, Police Scotland notified our team of a spillage of fuel on the A92 between Lochgelly and Chapel.

“Our local incident support service was deployed as well as a gritter which then spread sand on the affected road surface to make the area safe.”