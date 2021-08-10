Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

A90 southbound near Forfar closed after crash between two lorries

By Amie Flett
August 10, 2021, 6:33 pm
A live Traffic Scotland camera of the incident, left, and a Google Maps image of the junction near Forfar
A live Traffic Scotland camera of the incident, left, and a Google Maps image of the junction near Forfar

A lorry’s load has spilled on to the A90 near Forfar after a crash with another heavy goods vehicle.

A stretch of the dual carriageway, which is the main route from Aberdeen, has been closed southbound after the incident.

The crash took place just before the A94 as police were called to the incident at around 5.20pm.

It is understood there are no injuries.

Police say the road southbound may be closed for some time to allow the lorry’s load to be removed.

Road users are being asked to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 10, to a report of a crash on the A90 southbound just before the A94, Forfar, involving two HGVs [heavy goods vehicle].

“One had shed its load and the road is currently closed and is likely to remain so for some time. Please avoid the area if possible.”