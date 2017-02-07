Concerns have been raised over A90 safety after a string of accidents on the busy carriageway.

Chris Gallacher, 25, from Dundee, died when his car collided with the back of a parked Asda lorry on the northbound carriageway last week.

And on Friday, a black BMW and a silver Mini Cooper were involved in a crash north of Dundee.

A number of residents labelled the road dangerous, with it described as a “racetrack”.

Emily Jane said it was “a daily occurrence” on the road while James Carty called for permanent speed cameras.

Murray Boyle, the driver of the BMW involved in Friday’s collision, said he had noticed an increase in crashes on the A90 in recent years.

The 33-year-old sales executive from Menzieshill said: “I know there have been a number of incidents recently on this road.

“I’ve been travelling up this stretch for the last five-and-a-half years and you always have to watch what you are doing.”

Inspector Ray Cuthill, Divisional Road Policing Inspector for Tayside, said: “Keeping people safe on our roads is a key priority for Police Scotland.

“Despite a reductions in road deaths, too many people are dying on Scotland’s roads.

“I’d ask all drivers to drive responsibly and with consideration for their own safety and that of other road users at all times.

“The A90 carries a high volume of traffic. It is an identified priority route for road policing and receives considerable attention from road policing patrols and safety camera units.

“While last week’s incidents are unconnected, they demonstrate that neither the police, our partners, nor members of the public can become complacent in our combined efforts to continue to make Scotland’s roads safer.”

His calls were echoed by road safety charity Brake, with a spokesman for the organisation adding: “These recent collisions highlight the fact that roads of all types can be dangerous for road users.

“Drivers have a responsibility on all roads to obey the law, to protect themselves and others around them.”