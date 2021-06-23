A90 disruption warning ahead of weekend roadworks near Perth

The A90 north at Barnhill near Perth will experience some delays over the weekend due to road maintenance including closures at the A90 Junction 11 slip roads.

The road is set to undergo £265,000 improvements to carriageway surfacing.

The development will take place over three days from Friday evening and all work is expected to be completed by Monday morning at 6:30am.

The work will involve essential surfacing improvements and lining maintenance to the Barnhill northbound on-slip and the A90 just after Friarton Bridge.

A single lane will be closed in both directions on the A90 from 7:30pm onward on Thursday to prepare for maintenance.

Over the weekend, from 7:30pm on Friday until 6:30am on Monday, a contraflow system will be in place on the A90 while roadworks take place.

One lane of traffic will be running in each direction on the southbound A90 to ensure the safety of motorists and road workers.

Road closures and diversions

The A90 northbound off-slip and on-slip roads at Junction 11 will be closed over the weekend with diversions in place.

Affected drivers on the A90 will be diverted via Junction nine (Bridge of Earn) back onto the northbound M90 to Junction 11 off-slip.

An alternative diversion allows motorists on the A90 to travel via the Kinfauns Interchange and back on the A90.

Affected drivers unable to access the motorway will be diverted between Perth and Dundee via Coupar Angus on the A94 and A923.

BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, Ian Stewart, said: “This £265,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 at the Barnhill Interchange.

“This is to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise disruption as much as we can, we’ve planned the improvements to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Journey planning information can be found at trafficscotland.org, on Twitter or on the new traffic scotland mobile site.