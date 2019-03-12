A90 in Dundee to remain open after bad weather delays roadworks

The A90 north of Dundee is to remain open as usual after roadoworks were put on hold due to forecast bad weather.

The 220-yard northbound section between the Kingsway and the Claverhouse junction was due to be shut overnight this week between Monday and Friday, 7.30pm to 6.30am.

But Bear Scotland now says that the the £65,000 roadworks scheme has been postponed due to forecast inclement weather this week.

A Bear Scotland statement said: “Updates will be shared once new dates for the project have been determined.

“The northbound A90 at Forfar Road in Dundee will remain open as normal.

“All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes to programme and will be kept updated once new dates have been confirmed.”