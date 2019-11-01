A90 reopened after crane crashes into flyover

The A90 was reopened early this morning after a crane smashed into it yesterday afternoon.

A low-loader had been carrying the crane between Perth and Dundee and had struck the underside of the bridge, at St Madoes, at around 4.40pm.

The crash forced the eastbound carriageway and bridge to be shut for 12 hours which caused major disruption for people travelling between the two cities after they had finished work and in the hours afterwards.

Bruce Macdougall, 45, who lives in St Madoes, heard the collision from his home nearby.

He said: “I was in the kitchen when I heard a massive bang.

“A low loader was coming from Perth to Dundee with a crane on it and the crane was too big for the bridge.

“I’m really surprised that the crane didn’t come off the back and smash into cars. It could have been a lot worse.”

A structural engineer was sent to the bridge to assess the damage to ensure there was no danger to motorists if it was re-opened to traffic.

A water main was also hit, knocking out the supply to some residents in the St Madoes and Glencarse areas.

It also burst and caused a deluge of water to spill out over the carriageway

Scottish Water said a crew was dispatched to carry out repairs as water spilled all over the road.

Supplies were disrupted in the area for several hours while engineers frantically worked to restore the supply to the surrounding homes. a

Scottish Water confirmed the extent of the damage last night.

A spokesman said: “Third party damage to a water main has caused a loss of supply to some customers in the Perth PH2 area.”

Meanwhile Police Scotland confirmed the road had been inspected and assessed as ready to be opened almost exactly 12 hours after the initial crash.

A spokesman said: “The road was deemed structurally safe enough to re-open after an initial inspection. It was reopened at 4.30am.”

The spokesman said: “Inspectors from Bear Scotland went back to the flyover at first light to carry out a further structural survey.

“At this stage the bridge has passed an inspection and is regarded that it’s safe to reopen the road to all traffic at this stage.”

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “Yesterday evening at around 5pm a vehicle transporting an excavator struck the A90 Glencarse Bridge when heading northbound towards Dundee.

“The A90 northbound was closed for safety while Police Scotland and engineers from BEAR Scotland could assess the damage to the bridge, with traffic diverted locally.

“The road fully reopened at around 4am, although alternate lane closures will be put in place this morning to allow BEAR engineers to complete detailed inspections of the structure throughout the day to assess the full extent of any damage.”

After the collision the low loader and the crane could be seen sitting in the dual carriageway around 90ft east of the flyover.