Fire crews called to A90 after lorry blaze fears

Two fire crews from Dundee were scrambled to an incident on the A90 in Angus after reports of a lorry being on fire.

Appliances from the Kingsway fire station raced to Happas near Forfar at about 8.25pm yesterday.

It was initially feared that the back of the vehicle was on fire, however the incident appeared to be “a false alarm with good intent.”

A fire spokeswoman confirmed today that a tar boiler had been in operation carrying out works when the crews arrived.

She said: “Appliances were asked to attend after reports of an HGV being on fire. Two appliances from the Kingsway took the call at 8.24pm after someone had interpreted the rear of a lorry to be on fire. It was in fact a tar boiler in operation.”