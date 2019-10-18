A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road ‘restricted’ southbound in Angus

One of Tayside’s busiest roads was “restricted” due to an accident in Angus on Friday afternoon.

The incident was said to be affecting traffic on the A90 Dundee and Aberdeen near Brechin from the junction with the B966 route.

At about 2.40pm, Traffic Scotland tweeted: “All lanes restricted Southbound for up to 15 minutes”.

The incident was cleared just before 3pm.

Police were not called to the scene.