A90 drivers face two-week contraflow south of Forfar from this weekend

A two-week contraflow on the A90 south of Forfar is to be put in place from this weekend.

It is to allow resurfacing works on the northbound dual carriageway between the Gateside and Invereighty junctions.

Works are planned to begin on Sunday when lane closures will be put in place both northbound and southbound from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Monday to set up the contraflow.

That will remain in place from Monday until Saturday May 1.

The contraflow will start after the Gateside junction northbound on-slip and end at the Douglastown junction southbound off-slip.

Surfacing improvements are planned for the #A90 south of #Forfar Bypass starting from Sunday night. A contraflow system will be in place for two weeks to keep roadworkers as well as road users safe during the project. More here: https://t.co/G9gXS4Rvcy pic.twitter.com/d87bGtiqCG — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) April 16, 2021

All traffic will be diverted to use the southbound A90 with one lane of traffic running in each direction.

Diversions

The Douglastown northbound slip roads will be closed, with signed diversions in place.

Ian Stewart of BEAR Scotland said: “This project will address defects in the road surface on this section of the northbound A90 at the Douglastown junction, south of the Forfar bypass.

“To allow the works to be carried out safely we need to use a contraflow system for traffic management but to minimise disruption our teams will work round the clock to shorten the duration of the project.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”