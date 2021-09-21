Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Angus

A90 reopens southbound after crash north of Dundee

By Katy Scott
September 21, 2021, 10:43 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 11:22 am
dundee a90 crash
The road traffic crash happened north of Dundee.

The A90 was closed southbound on Tuesday morning following a crash north of Dundee.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash on the A90, near Tealing, at 10am on Tuesday.

Emergency services arrived to assist on the scene at Todhills soon after.

Drivers were advised to use a local diversion and approach with caution.

The crash was cleared at 10.55am with both lanes running again.

Crash cleared

Real-time traffic updates can be checked on the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or mobile site.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.