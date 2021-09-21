A90 reopens southbound after crash north of Dundee

The A90 was closed southbound on Tuesday morning following a crash north of Dundee.
Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash on the A90, near Tealing, at 10am on Tuesday.
Emergency services arrived to assist on the scene at Todhills soon after.
Drivers were advised to use a local diversion and approach with caution.
The crash was cleared at 10.55am with both lanes running again.
Crash cleared
Real-time traffic updates can be checked on the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or mobile site.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
