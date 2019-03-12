A90 closed in both directions following serious five-vehicle crash

The A90 has been closed in both directions following a serious five-vehicle crash.

It happened near Drumlithie at around 4.45pm.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured but initial reports have suggested that multiple cars are involved with people trapped inside.

The road has been blocked in both directions at its junction with Station Road, which leads to Drumlithie.

It is understood that a coach was also involved in the collision.

One fire engine from Stonehaven is currently at the scene, with others on the way.