A9 reopens after four-car smash brought air ambulance to accident scene

A multi-vehicle crash brought the A9 to a standstill this afternoon.

The accident involving four cars happened about a mile south of Bankfoot, within a stretch of roadworks, just before 2pm.

Motorists were warned that the collision had blocked traffic in both directions.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were scrambled to the scene.

However, Police Scotland said there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

The cars involved were a red Honda Civic, a silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Honda Jazz.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 1.49pm and four appliances were sent to the location.

“By the time we got there, everyone involved was out of their vehicles and being treated at the roadside by ambulance personnel.

“We were not required to help anyone out of their vehicles, instead we assisted police to make the area safe.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, based at nearby Perth Airport, was also called to the scene and touched down in a nearby field.

A police spokeswoman said: “There does not appear to be any significant injuries. An air ambulance was called for, but that was because of the remote location rather than the severity of the accident.”

She added: “Both northbound and southbound traffic was affected.

“The vehicles are being recovered and we hope to re-open the road soon.”

The road was re-opened at 3.30pm.

The collision caused extensive tailbacks with lengthy queues of nose-to-tail vehicles on either side of the closure.

A extensive package of roadworks is being carried out at the affected area.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place to allow Balfour Beatty to carry out preliminary work on the £3bn A9 dualling project.

A two-year 40mph limit was put in place earlier this year.