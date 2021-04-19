A9 reopens after early morning traffic accident near Perth

Police have reopened the A9 near Windyedge Straight after an early morning Road Traffic Accident.

Tayside Police warned drivers to avoid the area early on Monday morning as emergency services responded to an accident.

The force said they were dealing with the RTA in the early hours before an update at around 3am said the road was reopened.

“We are currently responding to a road traffic incident on the A9 near to the Windyedge Straight south of Perth, on the Northbound carriageway.

“At this time the carriageway is partially blocked causing some delays. We are asking that drivers avoid the area or find an alternative route meantime,” police had said shortly after 1am.

All lanes northbound between Broxden and Cairnie Brae had been restricted because of the accident, according to Traffic Scotland.

In a later update they advised: “The road traffic accident we were dealing with on the A9 at the Windyedge Straight has now finished and the road is now open as normal.”

Traffic Scotland said there were no other major issues affecting Monday morning commuters.