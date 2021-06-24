A9 crash near Dunkeld involving car and lorry leaves one in hospital

The A9 north of Dunkeld has reopened after a crash on Thursday morning, involving a lorry and car, which forced the road to close in both directions.

One woman was taken to hospital as a result of the crash, police said.

Traffic Scotland had reported the crash at around 9.43am, advising that police were holding traffic in both directions.

They said emergency services were on the scene following a collision earlier on Thursday morning and the road was closed.

CLEAR ❗⌚10:11#A9 RTC#A9 has reopened in both directions just north of Dunkeld following an RTC All lanes running ✅ Traffic is moving well#PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 24, 2021

Motorists intending to use the road were advised to plan ahead.

Police Scotland have now confirmed the road has reopened with one woman taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 at Dunkeld around 9.10am on Thursday June 24.

“An ambulance attended to check over those involved and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road has re-opened.”