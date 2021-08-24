Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A9 closed south of Perth after crash as air ambulance called to scene

By Katy Scott
August 24, 2021, 3:50 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 4:20 pm
The crash has happened on the A9.
An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash that has closed part of the A9 south of Perth.

Drivers are being warned of delays after the collision – involving two lorries and a horse cart – at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 2.44pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A9.

“We have dispatched our special operations team, an air ambulance and two ambulances to the scene.”

There are no details yet on the nature or severity of injuries.

Police have also been called to the scene, near the off-slip for Forteviot.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A9 south of Perth at 2.40pm.

“The road is now closed and emergency services are in attendance.

“The crash involved two lorries and a horse cart.”

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes, with tailbacks already building on the busy dual carriageway.

More to follow.