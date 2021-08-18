A9 closed near Dalnaspidal as emergency crews attend collision

A stretch of the A9 southbound has been closed at Dalnaspidal following reports of an early morning road traffic collision on Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland said a stretch of the A9 had been closed as emergency crews responded to reports of a collision.

They advised drivers planning to use to the road on Wednesday morning to find an alternative route.

UPDATE❗⌚07.47#A9 RTC S/B is ⛔CLOSED ⛔ at Dalnaspidal due to an RTC Police on scene Initially reported as south of Dalwhinnie#UseAltRoute #PlanAhead @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Xd7XulTHkF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 18, 2021

It is not known if anyone has been injured or how many vehicles were involved in the road traffic incident at Dalnaspidal.

Police Scotland are understood to be on scene and have been approached for comment.

More to follow.