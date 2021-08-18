Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

A9 closed near Dalnaspidal as emergency crews attend collision

By Alasdair Clark
August 18, 2021, 8:02 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 8:11 am
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
The A9 near Dalnaspidal

A stretch of the A9 southbound has been closed at Dalnaspidal following reports of an early morning road traffic collision on Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland said a stretch of the A9 had been closed as emergency crews responded to reports of a collision.

They advised drivers planning to use to the road on Wednesday morning to find an alternative route.

It is not known if anyone has been injured or how many vehicles were involved in the road traffic incident at Dalnaspidal.

Police Scotland are understood to be on scene and have been approached for comment.

More to follow. 