A9 northbound closed after crash involving motorcycle and van

The northbound carriageway of the A9 near Pitlochry is closed following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van.
Traffic has been brought to a standstill in both directions with witnesses reporting emergency services including fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance in attendance.
Police have confirmed a motorcyclist has been injured in the crash and has now been take to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
