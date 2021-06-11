Friday, June 11th 2021 Show Links
A9 northbound closed after crash involving motorcycle and van

By Neil Henderson
June 11, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: June 11, 2021, 5:58 pm
The A9 close to Pitlochry is currently closed close due to an ongoing traffic incident.

The northbound carriageway of the A9 near Pitlochry is closed following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in both directions with witnesses reporting emergency services including fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance in attendance.

Police have confirmed a motorcyclist has been injured in the crash and has now been take to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

