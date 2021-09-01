Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A85 in Perthshire closed in both directions as police attend collision

By Alasdair Clark
September 1, 2021, 9:46 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 9:50 pm
A85 Perthshire
Police were called to the RTC on Wednesday evening

The A85 in Perthshire has been closed in both directions between St Fillans and Lochearnhead after a road traffic collision on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers had been called to the scene on the A85, which carries traffic between Perth and Crianlarich.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Traffic Scotland advised the road had been closed in both directions shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Drivers were advised to find an alternative route, with emergency crews said to be on scene.

More to follow. 