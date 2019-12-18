Dundee mum claims she has received death threats in ‘personal vendetta’

A young mum claims she is living in fear after her door was kicked and banged repeatedly and death threats were shouted through her letterbox.

Rosey Cumming, who says she has been targeted in a personal vendetta, revealed her home was targeted three nights in a row last week, leaving her absolutely terrified.

The 37-year-old said she had also been threatened by someone banging on her door who told her that if she went to the police one more time she would be killed.

Rosey, who lives in Craigmore Street in Kirkton, said she has had problems since she moved into her home around eight years ago.

However she said that in recent weeks the issues had escalated.

Rosey said: “I live with my 20-month-old son, Kaiden and my daughter, Angel who is 17.

“I’m often alone in the house with Kaiden and I’m really scared.

“My daughter has also been targeted and we are living in fear.

“Someone was kicking and banging on my door every night for three nights. I was terrified they were going to break in and attack us.

Rosey said that the culprit kicked and thumped her door on three consecutive nights, from Wednesday through to Friday last week.

She said: “I was also threatened by someone shouting through the door that they would kill me.

“This has been going on for ages but it is getting worse.

“Every time my daughter goes outside she is given abuse and called horrible names. She is absolutely petrified.

“I’ve had enough, This is making our lives absolutely hell.”

Rosey said she believes she knows who is targeting her and really fears that it will happen again.

She said that she has been to the police and to Dundee City Council who had already had to replace her locks, door handle and door frame twice already.

“The police have been round and the council are sending an Asbo team along,” she added.

“I’ve asked for CCTV cameras to be installed in the hope that we can catch whoever is doing this to me.”