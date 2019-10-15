A year in the life of Robbie Neilson at Dundee United – how has the gaffer performed?

Sunday was the one-year anniversary of manager Robbie Neilson’s first match in charge of Dundee United – so how have the 12 months gone for the Tannadice gaffer?

Csaba Laszlo was relieved of his duties on September 30 last year after a poor start to the season had been compounded by a 5-1 hammering at home to eventual league winners Ross County following failure to win promotion the previous campaign.

Just over a week later and then-chairman Mike Martin had identified Robbie as the man to lead the Tangerines to promotion with the former Hearts and MK Dons boss facing a trip to Partick Thistle on October 13, 2018, as his first match in charge.

© SNS

That day ended well with a 2-1 success, thanks to goals from Fraser Aird and Pavol Safranko.

Tonight, Tele Sport takes a look at how things have fared since for the Tannadice gaffer.

Highs

Robbie’s start to life at the club was swiftly positive with five wins and a draw from his opening six matches in charge steadying the Tangerines’ start to the campaign.

He also oversaw a fine 2-1 win at Premiership St Mirren in the Scottish Cup with 10 men that had fans dreaming of promotion come the end of the season.

This term, the wins have been pretty regular with eight of 13 matches ending victoriously for United, including a stand-out derby success.

© SNS

The star of the show has undoubtedly been Lawrence Shankland with goal after goal after goal earning him a Scotland call-up. However, he was fairly quiet as the city’s two clubs squared off at Tannadice.

It was a famous night for the Tangerines as they smashed six goals past their nearest rivals and cemented their place as favourites to lift the Championship title come the end of the campaign.

Lows

Robbie’s first defeat was a jarring one as his side were walloped 5-0 at home by a rampant Ayr United, led by a certain striker in Shankland, finishing the match with four goals.

That laid bare a frailty in the squad that the manager quickly moved to eradicate with a raft of signings in January.

Defeat at home to Inverness in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals was a low moment but United’s attempts at challenging Ross County were dealt two lethal blows in the space of six days.

First the Tangerines lost 2-1 to struggling Queen of the South at Tannadice before a stoppage-time leveller from Jamie Lindsay in Dingwall killed off any hopes of automatic promotion.

Then came the tightest of play-off defeats as Robbie’s side and St Mirren were only separated by penalties with United fluffing all of their spot-kicks to see them stay in the Championship.

Incomings and Outgoings

The Tangerines gaffer has overseen 17 player arrivals at the club in his two transfer windows as he transformed the squad in January before adding some gems in the summer.

Under his management, Shankland arrived alongside experienced defender Mark Reynolds, former Aberdeen favourite Peter Pawlett and midfield enforcer Calum Butcher.

© SNS

Among the ones that haven’t worked out were Osman Sow, now on-loan at Kilmarnock, Aidan Nesbitt, now at Morton, and Morgaro Gomis, now with Falkirk.

Only a handful of players remain from Laszlo’s time in charge at the club with Robbie very much re-shaping the squad under new owner Mark Ogren.

Of players departing, the biggest disappointment would be Safranko, though his parent club’s asking price made that a long shot, while Callum Booth and Rachid Bouhenna’s presence has been missed lately due to defensive injuries.

Verdict

So far so good. Missing out in the play-offs last season was hugely frustrating but has allowed Robbie to build a team this summer capable of lifting the Championship title and then competing in the top flight.

© SNS

The groundwork is done, the question is now – can Robbie be the man to finally bring the promotion United have craved for so long?