A warm welcome for igloo visitors to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Hot air and igloos aren’t normally a good mix – but in Dundee the pair have come together to create an unusual sight in the city’s Slessor Gardens.

A 20-metre tall inflatable edifice, named the “Evolution Dome”, has taken pride of place at the space on the city’s Waterfront.

It is playing host to a conference by the Dundee and Angus Convention Bureau (DACB) under its Pathfinders banner, highlighting the city’s suitability as a go-to “business tourism” destination.

Inside the dome is a showcase of how the city can attract national and international bodies, bringing delegates with them and giving the local economy a welcome boost.

Council bosses say it is hosting an “invited influential audience” – but has declined to name the lucky few allowed inside.

Lochee administration councillor Alan Ross is among those speaking at the conference.

He said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase our ambition and influence key decision-makers.

“It will highlight the area as a place with a professional and confident destination team that has the experience, support and ambition to bid for the opportunity to host conferences.

“Business events have had a significant shift in their recognised value – they are now recognised as a driver for developing global trade and knowledge exchange.”

The DACB is driving efforts to bring business tourism to Tayside because of the economic benefits large-scale events can bring.

The sector contributed £70 million to the area’s economy in 2018 – but the DACB wants to hit £100m annually by 2025.

The erection of the dome comes days after new figures revealed that visitors to Dundee delivered a record £187m boost to the city’s coffers last year, helped no end by the opening of V&A Dundee.

The museum has been hosting a conference of its own this week – the annual meeting of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).

Representatives of the British Museum, Eden Project, Houses of Parliament, Shakespeare’s Globe and Warner Bros Studio Tour London are among those visiting Dundee to discuss tourism challenges and see the city.

Bernard Donoghue, director of ALVA, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our summit to Dundee to see for ourselves how V&A Dundee and the huge investment in culture, design and place has made Dundee the city to visit.”