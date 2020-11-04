‘A very sad end’ says volunteer, as Dundee charity announces cat shelter closure

A volunteer has been left “saddened and upset” after a cat shelter in Dundee closed due to Covid-19.

The decision to shut down the Foundry Lane branch of Cats Protection came on November 1, as Dundee entered level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

The charity, which provides shelter for cats in need of adoption, has announced the temporary closure will last “until further notice.”

The call left many disappointed, with one volunteer labelling the shutdown a “very sad end for many members of staff.”

The helper, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed many volunteers at the centre, whose work was featured in the Dundee Tele last year, were given little notice.

She said: “I just think the way the whole thing was done was far too hasty.

“It’s been done in a way which is quite unkind to all the volunteers who have given years of service to the charity.

“Everyone there gave their time, we weren’t forced to do it and we weren’t paid, so I feel like shutting with such little notice, it’s hasty and badly managed.”

The volunteer also expressed concerns that the staff won’t be invited back if the facility reopens.

She added: “I think that if it does come back it’s going to be like Dogs Trust, where it’s all paid staff and no volunteers.

© SYSTEM

“The days of the grey-haired cat lady are gone, it’s all about businesses now.

“They say that they closed it down because of tier 3, but I think that they really closed it because of age.

“The youngest there was 66, and the oldest was in her 80s, so I think that they’ve really closed it because they’re worried about exposing us since we’re older.”

A spokeswoman for Cats Protection said they had held conversations with lead volunteers at the Dundee centre since last Monday.

Discussions centred on the best course of action to protect volunteers and the public “at this very difficult time”.

She said: “Everyone is very aware of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the area and regrettably we have made the decision that the best way to meet the increasing stringent local restrictions is to close the centre temporarily.

“We have written to all of our volunteers to explain this decision.

“The centre is unique in that it provides an open welcome to people from the community.

“We understand that closing it at this time will therefore be a loss not only to our volunteers but also to those who frequently visit. Sadly however the things that make it special also increase the risk at this very difficult time.

“Having assessed the centre and its current Covid-19 security procedures this week we cannot confidently say that the centre will be Covid-secure in a Tier 3 situation and for this reason we have made this very difficult decision.

© Kris Miller

“We understand that this will be upsetting for some of our volunteers but it is a decision that has been made with their wellbeing at heart.

“We have made arrangements for the transfer of the cats to fosterers across our network in Scotland and we hope to find them loving forever homes as soon as possible.”