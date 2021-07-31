News / Local / Fife Two-vehicle crash left M90 northbound reduced to one lane near Rosyth By James Simpson July 31, 2021, 3:13 pm Updated: July 31, 2021, 3:23 pm Traffic on the M90 near Rosyth on Saturday. The M90 in Fife was reduced to one lane for a time on Saturday after a collision involving two vehicles. Emergency services rushed to the scene at junction two near Rosyth, shortly before 2pm. One lane was closed as a result of the collision causing major tailbacks on the M90 northbound. Both lanes reopened Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured during the incident as they cleared the road. A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Police received report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 northbound at junction 2, near Rosyth, around 1.55pm on Saturday, 31 July, 2021. “No-one was injured and the road has been cleared.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe