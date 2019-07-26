A third of teenagers not asked for ID at Dundee licensed premises, study shows

Dundee bar bosses are being urged to remind staff to check the age of customers – or risk losing their licence.

The move follows a secret swoop on nearly 700 premises last year when almost a third of mystery shopper teenagers had no proof of age checks done when buying alcohol.

Serve Legal, a commercial provider of ID checking services, claimed that of 668 visits to Scottish pubs by its mystery shoppers, all aged either 18 or 19, a total of 29% were not asked to prove their age.

The Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005 was amended in 2011 to ensure all licensed venues operate a Challenge 25 policy but Ed Heaver, director of Serve Legal, said the figures showed there is still “more work to do”.

He added: “The consequences of faltering in delivering effective staff training around an age restricted policy and ensuring its compliance can be a cost too great.”