A third of bank branches in Tayside and Fife have been axed in eight years

A third of bank branches in Tayside and Fife have closed over the last eight years, according to new research.

Angus and Dundee West were among the worst affected parts of Scotland, losing 15 branches each since 2010.

Campaigners have called for a new regulator to ensure that people still have access to cash amid fears businesses could go under and communities will be cut off.

It comes as 204 of the country’s free-to-use cash machines have been axed in the last year.

Gareth Shaw, head of money at Which?, the consumer body that compiled the research, said: “Cash is a vital backup when digital systems fail – so the UK Government must appoint a regulator to oversee these changes and ensure no one is shut out.”

In the last year alone, at least 17 branches have closed or are due to close in Tayside and Fife, not all of which are included in the Which? research. The RBS sites that closed in the last year include Montrose, Dundee Stobswell and Perth South Street.

Bank of Scotland has closed branches in Dundee and Carnoustie, with Kirriemuir also earmarked.

Santander is shutting sites in Brechin, Forfar, Kirkcaldy and St Andrews from May.

Kirstene Hair, the Angus MP, said the loss of 15 branches in her constituency is “extremely regrettable”.