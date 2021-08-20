‘A steal’: Plot of land in Broughty Ferry could be sold for housing

A plot of land in Broughty Ferry has been put up for sale – and could be redeveloped for housing.

The site, on Panmurefield Road, is on the market for offers over £50,000.

Agents advertising the site claim it is a “steal” for a developer, though any housing development would still need planning permission.

Locals have mixed views on whether anything should be built on the area, which is largely covered with trees and is popular with walkers.

Panmurefield resident Gail Kelly says the site has gone downhill in recent years, so redevelopment could be a good thing.

She said: “We’ve had a lot of people move out because they couldn’t really cope any more with the issues we’ve had.

“A lot of drug users, the school, the fact that it’s so overgrown, issues with dog walkers.

“We’d be quite glad if they developed it and improved it, because the lane has to improve.

“The council won’t adopt the lane unless it’s up to a certain level, so we’re often stuck at the bottom of the hill during winter because they don’t grit down here.”

Gail has lived in the area for nearly 17 years and says the woodland site has got worse during that time.

She added: “My kids are all grown up now, but they made dens in there when they were young.

“The neighbours with young kids couldn’t let them go in there now.

“It’s a shame because it could be something else. But any development has to be an improvement on what we’re having to put up with.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said: “If they improved that road, tarred it and put drains in, I’d have no objection.”

However, some pupils from nearby Monifieth High School say they enjoy walking through the area and would be against any redevelopment of the land.

Harold Rodger, 78, who enjoys walking in the area, said: “I don’t often walk through trees there, I walk down the main pathway.

“But it would be a shame if it was removed. I would rather it stayed up.”

A spokesperson for Thorntons, which is overseeing sale of the land, said: “The current owners bought the land two years ago to develop, but they had a change of heart so they’re now keen to sell.

“The advert has been up for just a week, but we’ve already had a couple of people interested and some have been along to view it.

“For plots of land this size in Broughty Ferry, £50,000 is a steal.

“If the planning department are open to development, it’s really good price.”

Historic site

The nearby Panmurefield Bleachworks, now closed and adopted by Dundee City Council, has historic significance in the area.

Water from the Dighty was used in the Panmurefield works to whiten the brown Osnaburg cloth, produced by local weavers.

The forest space for sale sits south of the old bleachworks.

Within the trees there are stone remains of the walls of the former wind-driven mill, which supplied power for a wood turner producing tools and furniture.