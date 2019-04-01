A special look at what has been done with the £1.2m Dundee Decides projects

A year on from one of the city’s largest ever “people power” spending projects, the Tele examines just what has been done since Dundee Decides.

And council chiefs have revealed a second participatory budget is set to be rolled out next year.

The ambitious project handed Dundonians a say on how to spend £1.2 million of their cash.

Nearly 11,500 people had their say in how Dundee City Council should spend the sum.

More than 70% of the projects voted for by residents are set to be completed by the end of this month.

Locals chose from a shortlist of dozens of ideas sourced from the Engage Dundee survey carried out between 2016 and 2017.

As part of the project council officers not only held consultation events in community centres, but made efforts to go where they hadn’t before.

Armed with tablet computers funded by a government grant, the local authority reached people that have not previously got involved in these kinds of processes.

The 30 projects that locals chose varied from street improvements like dropped kerbs to refurbishment of playparks and new pedestrian crossings.

Each was announced to great fanfare in March last year and since then 22 of the 30 projects have either been completed or will be by the end of this month.

But a number of the projects have been delayed into the next financial year. The council has promised to have them completed quickly, even though it was never intended to have them all completed within 12 months.

Some, like the pedestrian crossing for Arbroath Road, will be completed during the school holidays while the roads are quieter.

Others, such as pavement improvements on Albert Street, are going back to the community for further consultation.

Those involved in Dundee Decides have hailed the “participatory budgeting” project as a success – likely “one of the most successful of its kind”.

The council are so buoyed by its success, they are planning a second round for April 2020 in which locals will not only vote on the ideas but submit them too.

Marie Dailly, communities service manager, said: “We’re still looking at what kind of budget might be available – we’re not 100% sure yet but it will be a significant amount.

“The vast majority of the projects (from 2018) are either completed or due to be completed by the end of March, or just after.

“But, for example, the St Vincent’s play area that was meant to go beside the school (won’t be done) until the school is demolished.

“What we’ve been able to do is actually improve the park because we will now have a better space for it.

“It was never that the projects absolutely had to be finished for now – and there’s absolutely nothing that won’t be done.”

In all, about 11% of eligible locals aged 11+ got involved – and community regeneration manager John Hosie admitted this was “far more” than he or his cohorts had expected.

He said: “It got people talking about how much things cost and about the fact they had to make choices about where they wanted the money to go.

“We wanted to raise political awareness of the processes involved and people have opened up to the idea of the wider community around them.

“The whole benefit of the exercise was to have that conservation with people about why decisions are made.

“We don’t just have a button that we press to make things happen.”