A sister’s story: ‘It started with a joint…now I can’t bear the thought of Mum finding him after an overdose’

Growing up, every family has their designated roles, writes *Stacey a north-east woman whose family is trapped in the never-ending cycle of drug abuse and recovery.

Somebody takes out the bins. Somebody walks the dog. Mine was to be the one to open the door of my drug-addicted brother’s bedroom first.

In the split second, between knocking the door and the inevitable silence in return, I’m re-enacting a well-rehearsed conversation with my mum where I have to break the news that he’s unconscious.