A round-up of some of the places offering food delivery and collection services locally

On March 20 Boris Johnson announced the news that pubs, cafes and restaurants across the UK were to shut indefinitely in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Takeaway and delivery services were told that they may remain open, whilst online retail was encouraged to continue operations.

The hospitality industry has taken a significant economic hit as a result of the lockdown; many eateries closed their doors to the public not knowing if they would get a chance to serve their loyal customers once more.

There are those, across the country, that have navigated a new ‘normal’. For some it has meant shifting their business to an online model, for others it has meant installing Perspex screens in-store.

We’ve done a round-up of all the local businesses that are beginning to get their operations back up and running, so that you can enjoy your favourite meals once again.

Chopstix, city centre

This ever-popular restaurant and takeaway is reopening its Dundee branch, based at 12 St Andrew’s Street. The store closed its doors in March, but customers are now able to order their favourite dishes again via Deliveroo. It will operate from 12pm until 6.30pm daily.

The Newport Bakery, Newport-on-Tay

Offering both delivery and collection, the Newport Bakery is continuing to provide tasty treats to the people of Dundee and Fife. Each week it uploads a list of the products it has available on its Facebook page and customers are encouraged to contact the page with their order or give them a ring on 01382 541449. The shop is open 9.30am until 3pm Wednesday to Saturday and 9.30am to 2pm on Sunday. Staff are in the office taking orders from Tuesday until Saturday.

Forte’s Cafe, Stobswell

The much-loved Forte’s is reopening its doors to the public. Baguettes and breakfast rolls are just a few of the items that are available on its new menu. There will be new safety measures introduced in the shop meaning only two people will be allowed in at any one time, but people are welcome to order for collection by ringing 01382 452616.

Gulistan House, Broughty Ferry

The long-established Indian restaurant and takeaway will reopen from April 30. It will be following numerous safety precautions including no contact service for collection and delivery orders and car-boot drop-offs for paid collections. Customers are encouraged to order and pay online, through their mobile apps or by calling them on 01382 738844.

Yorkes of Dundee, Strathmartine and Fintry

This butchers, which operates two retail units on Strathmartine Road and Fintry Road, has both of its sites open. Both shops have Perspex screens in place to protect staff and customers, who are also urged to adhere to the two-metre guideline. Breakfast food and lunchtime items will be on offer at the Strathmartine branch, which will open from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday. The Fintry branch is open 8am until 5pm. Yorkes is offering non-contact deliveries, as well as collections, and orders can be placed by ringing 01382 825901.

Blue Lagoon, Fintry

From April 30, Blue Lagoon is opening its doors for deliveries and collection orders. It will be open six days a week from 4pm until 9.30pm and will remain closed on a Tuesday. Only one customer will be allowed in the shop at one time.

Coffee & Co, Reform Street

Coffee & Co on Reform Street re-opened as a takeaway on Monday.

Owner Heather Judge has installed a plastic counter shield and floor stickers indicating how far apart customers can stand from each other.

The cafe is open from 7am-2pm serving hot and cold drinks and food to takeaway.

The Fifie, Newport-on-Tay

The traditional fish and chip shop reopened on April 27, having put social distancing measures in place to protect its customers and staff. They’ve also set up a new ordering station outside the shop, as well as a new queuing system. They will operate reduced opening hours, from 4.30pm until 8pm.

Visocchi’s, Broughty Ferry

Visocchi’s has teamed up with local delivery service, Zippy D, to provide food in a safe and contactless way. They will operate seven days a week from 5pm to 10pm and will deliver to Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Carnoustie. Customers can also ring 01382 779297 and collect their order in store, but will have to pay by card.

Burger King, Kingsway

The branch at Kingsway West is one of only eight in the UK that the fast-food firm will reopen from April 29. It is operating delivery only from noon to 11pm, and customers will be able place orders via Deliveroo and Just Eat. The firm has also announced it will continue to donate meals to staff working at NHS hospitals local to the reopened restaurants.

The Silvery Tay, Menzieshill

The team at the Silvery Tay reopened the shop on April 24 and are offering home delivery and takeaway service seven days a week from 4pm until 10.30pm. Card payment and web orders are welcomed, with customers urged to place delivery orders by 9pm. Only three customers are allowed in the shop at any one time.

The Bank Bar, city centre

The venue opened up to the public on April 24 for takeaway only. Customers are asked to phone their order in on 01382 205037 so that staff can have it ready for pick-up. The team will also be operating a home delivery service free of charge in the Dundee area, with services available between 12 and 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Lee’s Chinese, Barnhill

The Nursery Road takeaway will be opening four days a week from Thursday, April 30 for collections only.

Only two customers will be allowed inside the shop at any one time and, in accordance with social distancing measures, must stand behind a designated tape when ordering. Alternatively, call ahead on 01382 776183.

Istanbul Kebab, Nethergate

Having already delivered food to NHS Tayside staff as a thank you, Istanbul Kebab House on Nethergate is also available for delivery and collections to your home Orders can be placed via telephone on 01382205132, JustEat or its own website for a 10% discount. It is open between 4.30pm and 2am, there are safety measures in place and only three people will be allowed inside the shop at once.

Smart Cakes, Douglas

This Douglas-based store has reopened its doors, offering takeaway food such as filled rolls and baguettes, as well as novelty birthday cakes and home made flavoured cheesecakes and cupcakes. They will be open Monday to Friday, from 8.30am until 2.30pm, and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Walk-ins are allowed but only two customers are able to be in the shop at one time. They’re also offering contactless delivery. Orders can be placed in advance via Facebook or by calling or texting the shop on 07486465328.

Soon to be opened…

ChinaTown, Hilltown

A popular little takeaway sitting on the Hilltown, ChinaTown will reopen its doors on April 30. Offering delivery only, they will just be accepting card payments for any orders placed. Those wishing to make an order can do so by visiting their website or ordering on Just Eat.

Seaway Chip Shop

As of May 7, Seaway Chipshop will open its doors to the public once again. Initially, they will open seven days a week, from 4pm to 8pm only. They will be serving with a skeleton staff to begin with too. Only two customers will be allowed in the shop at any one time and orders can be pre-ordered over the phone, on 01382 532700. The team will also be offering a non-contact delivery service.