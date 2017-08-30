A real buzz about around electric vehicles in Dundee

Dundee is leading the charge on electric vehicles which are now a real, affordable prospect for everyday drivers.

That’s the view of transport bosses at the city council, who spoke to the Tele about why more people should consider going electric ahead of the launch of a new campaign.

The local authority bought its first electric vehicles (EVs) for council use about six years ago to cut fuel and maintenance costs.

Since then, taxi firms in the city have joined in, with estimates suggesting 10% of all of Dundee’s cabs will be electric by the end of the year.

Lynne Short, city development convener, said that businesses and everyday car users could benefit from switching to an EV.

She said: “We’ve been working with the taxi companies who have been making big commitments to electric vehicles and there are initiatives, such as the Co-Wheels Car Club, if you don’t have a car.

“The end game is to improve air quality. Dundee has really bought into EVs and it’s leading a revolution.”

Earlier this month, the council hosted an event with GreenFleet, a roadshow advocating the benefits of electric cars to businesses.

It is now set to launch a new campaign, Drive Dundee Electric, which aims to encourage ordinary people to think about an EV as their next buy.

It will address questions, such as the range of electric cars and demonstrate how EVs can be genuine daily drivers.

Rebecca Wallace, communications and marketing officer, said: “We want to promote EVs in Dundee and show people they are already working in the city.

“Once you have told people all about EVs, most people want one. We’re all about getting people to take that risk, trying it and finding out for themselves.”

Dundee has set the benchmark for other local authorities to follow, according to Fraser Crichton, the council’s assistant fleet manager.

The authority has more electric cars in its fleet than any other council in the UK. In addition, it has 13 rapid charging points, which can charge up to 80% of a car’s battery in 30 minutes, and 58 standard chargers capable of charging two cars at once.

There are more charging points set to be installed at Queen Street, Broughty Ferry and Princes Street in the coming months.

Electric car firm Tesla has even installed eight of its custom-built Supercharger units at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel.

EV drivers in Dundee can also park for free in the council’s long-stay car parks and charge their cars on the street for up to three hours.

Mr Crichton said the expansion, assisted by Transport Scotland and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles, had been “huge” in the last six years.

He added: “Even from the start, we knew this worked. Most of our council vehicles aren’t doing 100 miles a day so the range isn’t a concern. The brakes last longer in electric cars because of the regenerative braking. There has never been a brake pad changed in any of our vehicles in six years.

“Our maintenance costs are down 35% and electric cars work out at about 2p a mile, compared to 20p a mile in a diesel car.”