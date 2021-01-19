Motorist told he was ‘lucky to be alive’ after a tree toppled onto his car in Dundee
A driver is “lucky to be alive” after a huge tree collapsed on top of his car, plunging through the windshield and crushing its roof.
Ross Nicholson crawled free with a few minor injuries after his Volkswagen Polo was stopped in its tracks on Longhaugh Road.
Yesterday the 21-year-old described the moment his vehicle was shrouded in “darkness” as the tree crashed down on top of him.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe