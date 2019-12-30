Dundee city centre mural of Oor Wullie and PC Murdoch wishes ‘A’bidy’ a merry Christmas

A local artist has created a wee bit of festive cheer with two of Scotland’s best loved cartoon characters.

Oor Wullie and PC Murdoch were on hand to wish “A’bidy” a Merry Christmas after being depicted on hoarding’s opposite the Malmaison Dundee on Whitehall Street.

Artist John Fairley, who goes under the name zx81, said the design went up on Christmas Eve.

He added: “I absolutely love Oor Wullie, I’ve spent every other Christmas reading him and his antics.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“After I drew Wullie I thought PC Murdoch is never too far away.”

John’s artwork has already received rave reviews from members of the public.

One man added: “I think its great, I’m a big fan of the characters.

“It was different way of wishing people a Merry Christmas.

“I took a few snaps on my phone and sent them to Dundonians around the globe and they loved it.

“People in Canada got back in touch to say how great it was to see Wullie getting up to mischief.”