A memorable night for the Dyers as annual dinner held in Broughty Ferry

by Reporter
December 9, 2019, 4:27 pm
© DC ThomsonPicture shows top table guests at the dinner, from left: Clerk Derek Shaw, Ryan Galloway, Dave Lord, Deacon Steve Flack, Professor Murdoch, Deacon convener Iain Murray and boxmaster Derek Keillor.
The Dyers Trade of Dundee held its annual dinner at the Royal Tay Yacht Club in Broughty Ferry.

Guest speakers on the night included Steve Murdoch, professor of early modern history at the University of St Andrews, and Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord.

The gathering also heard from Ryan Galloway, secretary of Tayside Dynamos powerchair football club – the group’s nominated charity.

The Dyers Trade of Dundee dates back to the early 16th Century, when most of the members worked around Dyers Close off the Murraygate.

At times the trade faced a struggled to survival but has enjoyed a resurgence in recent decades and about three dozen committed members attended the annual dinner.

The modern dyer craft welcomes people in every field of colour and is once more regarded as a flourishing trade. A number of new members were welcomed on the night.

