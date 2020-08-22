Dundee man flees home after waking up outside front door with ‘huge gash’ on his hairline after suspected bottle attack

A man has fled his home after he woke up bloodied outside his property after a suspected bottle attack.

Kyle Walker was living in Auchinblae Place at the time of the incident and has suffered short-term memory loss as a result of a head injury he sustained in the early hours of Sunday after he arrived back home after a night out.

His first recollection was coming to in the close and seeing blood spattered all over the wall, before he made his way to a friend’s house who told him he looked like “something from a horror film”.

The 29-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he received 15 stitches to close a huge gash on his hairline.

Although he initially believed he had fallen over, he now believes he was assaulted due to the severity of the wound, and the comments of doctors.

He said: “The hospital staff advised me it looked like I’d been stabbed in the head with a broken bottle.

“There was a lot of blood all up my stairwell. By some miracle I managed to get myself from my house to a friend’s home nearby.

“When he opened the door he said it was like a scene from a horror movie and called an ambulance.”

Kyle said he had suffered memory loss as a result of the incident and was unable to provide police with much detail of what happened.

He added; “I do fear based on the injuries and the advice I was given at hospital that I was attacked during this incident.

“It is kind of terrifying to think I could have suffered more serious injuries. No one living nearby seems to have seen or heard anything.

“The whole thing has made me a nervous wreck, every time I hear a noise I don’t feel safe in my own home and have taken the decision to move out of the flat.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they attended the scene last weekend and are now looking to reach out to Kyle again after learning he suspected he had been assaulted.

She added: “Police Scotland received a report of an incident at Auchinblae Place on Sunday, August 16.

“Officers spoke with the person concerned who had received medical care and did not intimate at that time that he had been a victim of crime.

“To ensure this remains the case we will speak with person further.”