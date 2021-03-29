‘A loving and caring man’: Tributes for Fife photographer following mountain tragedy

Tributes have been paid to renowned Fife photographer Graham Harris Graham after he died in a mountaineering accident.

The professional landscape photographer and experienced climber and walker from Culross, died while out climbing on Ben More in the southern Highlands, near Crianlarich, on Thursday.

His family had raised the alarm at 8.30pm, after the 56-year-old failed to return home on Wednesday evening.

An emergency search and rescue operation was launched after his car was found close to Ben More but his body was recovered from a ledge the following day by members of the Killin Mountain Rescue Team.

Graham owned a gallery at the Town House in Culross to showcase his work.

Heartbroken wife Lora Graham described her husband as a “loving and caring man” who will be “deeply missed” by many who knew him around the world.

She added: “Graham had deep love for his country and of its dramatic countryside and was a committed and experienced climber which helped him to achieve the level of landscape photography that he was renowned for.

“He was passionate about photography and opened his gallery at the Town House when we moved to Culross from Houston in America 12 years ago.”

The couple, who met online, had recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Born in Glasgow, he graduated from Strathclyde University with an electronics and engineering degree before pursuing a career in manufacturing in America, eventually gaining dual UK and US nationality before the couple decided to relocate to Fife.

Aside from his photographic achievements, Graham was fluent in French and would use his knowledge of a number of languages to engage with visitors to his gallery in Culross.

Paying tribute, close family friend Lynne Smith, said: “Graham was always busy tinkering with something, be it cars or whatever, but always had time for everyone.

“He always had a friendly ear and never missed an opportunity for a chat and a smile for those he came into contact with.”

His wife Lora also thanked those who had been involved in the emergency rescue efforts.

“I have the upmost admiration and appreciation for the many brave people from the two rescue teams who risked their own lives as part of the emergency operation,” she said.

“Their dedication and dignity in which they have conducted themselves in returning Graham has been of great comfort.”

A spokesperson for Killin Mountain Rescue Team, said: “During the week the team were called to reports of a walker who hadn’t returned from Ben More.

“The team searched in full winter conditions with snow and ice at the summit.

“The walker was traced however the outcome wasn’t a positive one.

“Team members were honoured to return him to his family our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been arranged.