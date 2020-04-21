A look back at the highs and lows of Winston Churchill’s time in Dundee

He is one of Britain’s most celebrated political figures – but Sir Winston Churchill’s relationship with Dundee is a bit more turbulent.

Today his statue stands proudly in Parliament Square in recognition of the great war time Prime Minister he became.

But in Dundee there’s very little by way of commemoration.

There is a small plaque on the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait, while the Queen’s Hotel has framed a letter from Churchill to his wife, complaining of a maggot that ‘flashed his teeth’ at him during his breakfast there.

Churchill’s 14-year stint as the city’s MP began in 1908, when he was elected as a member of the Liberal Party, following the loss of his Manchester seat.

© DC Thomson

From the start his campaigning in the city was met with opposition as the suffragette movement interrupted speeches he held.

In his year of election Churchill travelled to Blackness Foundry with plans to hold a lunchtime meeting with factory workers. However, every time he tried to speak protester Mary Molony would ring a big dinner bell making his presentation near impossible.

Mary Molony’s protest was in response to the MP refusing to back women’s rights to vote.

He is even quoted as saying: “You have political rights as exercised through your husband”, when asked why he wouldn’t support universal suffrage.

Despite the disturbances, the MP was at first well-received as the Liberal Party was popular among the city’s working class communities.

But two years later his popularity began to dwindle with opposition to Churchill deepening because of his actions as Home Secretary.

In 1910 he made the controversial decision to send in troops during the 1910 miners’ strike in Tonypandy, South Wales.

There was fresh outrage in 1911, when he once again sent in the military during the transport strikes, which resulted in two deaths, and almost 400 people injured.

By then the MP had become an unpopular and divisive figure in his Dundee constituency.

In addition to his controversial national decisions, he had also angered residents by not spending enough time in the city and seemingly flashing his riches when he did arrive. It emerged that

Churchill may have spent the equivalent of £1,000 on a three-day visit, much of it on alcohol.

The tension would rise following the First World War as the Irish communities within Dundee, who Churchill had been popular with, would turn against him after he ordered the Black and Tans into Ireland on March 25, 1920.

© DC Thomson

By the time elections rolled round in 1922 Churchill had just had an operation to remove his appendix.

The operation was performed by surgeon Thomas Crisp English, who saved Churchill’s life by diagnosing appendicitis and insisting on the operation.

The future prime minister had complained of suffering severe indigestion for a week but had intended on travelling to Dundee to campaign for his seat.

It is unclear whether the delay in campaigning was the cause of his defeat. However, his 14-year spell in Tayside came to an end when he lost to devout Christian and tee-totaller Edwin Scrymgeour.

Scrymgeour, who established the Scottish Prohibition Party, became the only person ever elected to the House of Commons on a prohibitionist ticket.

The Dundee election was also fought by E.D. Morel, a former conscientious objector who stood for the Independent Labour Party.

By winning the second Dundee seat he was part of a socialist revolution where the party, which would later evolve into the modern Labour Party, won 29 out of 71 Scottish seats, which was five times more than the previous vote.

