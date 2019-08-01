A look at Dundee’s performance as curtain-raisers over the years ahead of league opener

Dundee are gearing up for a return to the second tier for the first time in six years as they face Dunfermline at East End Park tomorrow night.

Victory would set James McPake and his side on their way as they target an immediate return to the Premiership.

Dark Blues fans, however, should take any result this weekend with a pinch of salt, if history is anything to go by.

Since the end of the 1970s, Dundee have dropped from the top flight to the second tier five times.

Of those, they’ve won two, lost two and drawn one of their opening day contests back in Division One, the First Division or the Championship, depending on what year we’re talking.

Strangely it was the ones they lost that preceded a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Here, the Tele trawls through the history books to see how they fared on their return to Scottish football’s second tier:

August 10, 2013

Queen of the South 4-3 Dundee

Having finished bottom after the exceptional circumstances of the ‘Club 12’, John Brown’s Dark Blues came out on the wrong side of a ding-dong battle at Palmerston.

Peter MacDonald fired in the opener before the Doonhamers rattled in four goals without reply, ex-Dens striker Derek Lyle among the scorers.

Late goals from Declan Gallagher and Iain Davidson weren’t enough to save them a point.

However, they would go on to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Final position: 1st

August 6, 2005

Dundee 3-2 St Mirren

Relegated by one point the previous season under Jim Duffy, the Dark Blues got the season off to a good start under the former skipper with a win over eventual champions the Buddies.

Bobby Mann nodded in from close range before they were pegged back.

Simon Lynch flicked in and Tam McManus sealed the points before a late John Baird consolation at Dens.Duffy would depart not long after with Alan Kernaghan his replacement.

A seventh-placed finish would come by May as the Dark Blues endured a disappointing return to the First Division.

Final position: 7th

August 13, 1994

Dundee 2-0 St Mirren

Their previous relegation was a whole 11 years earlier but once more it was St Mirren who headed to Dens Park on opening day.

And, again, it was a victory for the home side as George Shaw and Gerry Britton goals gave the Dark Blues three points.

Just like in 2005, however, there was no return at the first try for Dundee as they finished third, missing out on a play-off place by just two goals to Dunfermline – and the title by just a point to Raith Rovers.

Final position: 3rd

August 25, 1990

Dundee 1-1 Partick Thistle

Despite a good record against rivals Dundee United, the Dark Blues once more dropped from the top flight in 1990. They kicked off the fresh campaign in the second tier at home to the Jags but couldn’t grab an opening-day victory despite Billy Dodds’ goal.

They would go on to finish seven points ahead of Partick but were pipped to the title by Falkirk.

Final position: 3rd

August 9, 1980

Dunfermline 1-0 Dundee

At the start of the 1980s, Dundee found themselves down again but returned at the first attempt.

Just like Friday’s opener, it was at Dunfermline where they lost out 1-0.

Current boss James McPake would dearly like to avoid a similar outcome.

He would, however, take a repeat of the season finish as Donald Mackay’s side were promoted as runners-up.

Final position: 2nd