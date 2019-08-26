‘A living hell’ — Families reveal the pain of a loved one going missing

“This is like living in hell” – these are the harrowing words of a man whose son vanished without a trace six years ago.

Meanwhile, the sister of a man whose body was discovered two weeks after he was reported missing has said life will “never be the same” for her family.

Almost every day of the week there are reports of people disappearing.

According to Superintendant Graeme Murdoch, who oversees all of the region’s missing person investigations, up to 12 people a day can be reported missing.

In the most recent published police statistics, which cover April 1 to June 20, officers dealt with 394 missing person incidents in Dundee alone.

While there is a danger the individuals can be lost in the overwhelming numbers, Supt Murdoch is under no illusion that behind the statistics are very worried and anxious families.

The police issue a statement, people are asked to be on the lookout for the missing person and for most people life goes on.

But for the family and friends of someone who has gone missing, life may never be the same again.

Allan Bryant’s son Allan Jr disappeared after a night out at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes almost six years ago.

The 23-year-old had been out with pals on November 3 2013 when he went missing.

Despite police efforts in the years since, there has been no sign of him to this day.

His family have fought tirelessly to find out what happened to him, although his dad admits he thinks his son is dead.

Allan Sr said: “This is not pain, it’s like being in hell not knowing what has happened to Allan. The heartache and the tears for my son are the same each day.

“There is no break. I don’t know where my child is, I don’t know what has happened to him.”

Meanwhile, the body of Sheilian Brown’s brother Lee, 34, was discovered in the River Ericht in Blairgowrie in December last year.

He had been missing for two weeks before his body was found.

She said: “I got the call to say my wee brother was missing after I’d finished work.

“He’d never done anything like that before but I was just thinking ‘he’ll be fine, he’s at his friend’s house.”

“Lee was missing for two weeks before the search team pulled his body from the river only a short distance from the house.

“My poor dad was out every single day looking along the river, searching in fields, looking in bushes.

“I did my own searching as well – looking along the river bank and so on, which I found terrifying as I’m petrified of water.

“Life has, and never will be, the same for my family. We were the closest family you could ever get.

“Lee was the baby and we all live with guilt daily that we didn’t protect him.”

Supt Murdoch said: “We are very well aware of the effect a missing loved one can have on the rest of the family and that the longer the person is missing the worse it gets.

“We are very conscious of the need to keep families updated on developments and we make sure they are provided with as much support as possible.”

Supt Murdoch said the best outcome is for the missing person to be found safe and well but the most difficult part is telling families that a search is being scaled back.

“Sometimes we reach the point that although the case remains open, we have to scale back the search and the investigation,” he said.

“That can be very hard for families to hear but we only reach that point after we have exhausted all options.”

He said there is no specific time after which a case is scaled down, adding: “We look at all the factors involved and also at whether or not we have assessed that the person could come to harm, but we have to follow procedure.”

What happens when someone is reported missing?

Between three and 12 people in Tayside are reported missing to Police Scotland every day, keeping the specialist unit busy.

Supt Murdoch heads up the team which is based at Bell Street station in Dundee.

He explained the procedure that is rolled out as soon as a missing person report is received.

He said as soon as someone is reported missing, police have to very quickly evaluate what level of risk the missing person is – low, medium or high.

“We look at their age, lifestyle, character, family circumstances and vulnerability and make a decision,” he said.

“What level of investigation we then undertake is decided, but this is not an exact science and sometimes we have to change the level of risk initially assessed.”

Supt Murdoch added: “Initially police officers contact the family and make an assessment on the situation.

“Based on that we then decide what risk level should be attributed to the missing person.”

He said that the majority of missing people fall into the medium risk category, a small number are deemed low risk and a smaller number still are considered high risk.

“If someone is high risk that’s when you see an appeal in the press, searches being carried out and even the police helicopter deployed,” said Supt Murdoch.

“Sometimes the category can change but we treat every reported case seriously. We just have to look at the individual circumstances to make a judgment.

“That can be based on a variety of factors and sometimes even down to the gut feeling and experience of the officers involved.”

To report someone missing, contact 101, visit a police station or speak to any officer.