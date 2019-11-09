A little taste of Italy on offer for revellers at Dundee Hogmanay bash

Dundonians could be in with a chance of sampling a little taste of Italy at this year’s Hogmanay bash.

The organisers of Dundee’s New Year city centre celebrations have teamed up with the Italian Grill to offer an added extra to the “It’s Happening” event.

Diners can enjoy a VIP experience a stone’s throw away from the main event where performers include Kyle Falconer and Eddi Reader.

Jill Gibson, of GMC Ventures, said she was excited to be collaborating with the Italian Grill. She added: “We were keen to give couples and groups of friends and family a unique chance to opt for something a little bit extra, and to enjoy the concert from inside, topped off by some fantastic food and drink.”

Martine Horne, co-owner of The Italian Grill, added: “This event is well overdue and gives Dundonians, and those from other towns and villages, the choice of attending a local event rather than having to travel to the likes of Edinburgh or Glasgow.”

Money from the event will be split between three charities including Dundee Woman’s Aid.