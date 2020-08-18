A leading animal charity has slammed a man who was caught ‘kicking a gull like a football’

Shocking footage has emerged of a late-night reveller kicking a gull “like a football” while out in Dundee.

The “sick” video was captured on the dash-cam of a motorist parked nearby, and shows the man booting the bird on the Seagate, near to its junction with Gellatly Street.

In the recording, he can be seen pressing his foot against the animal, which was on the ground, before he strikes the bird with his foot into the middle of the footpath.

The man then appears to flag down a police van in the video, which was recorded in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The driver who recorded the footage said: “The guy was 100% kicking the gull. I realise they are not the most liked creatures in Dundee but it wasn’t right what he was doing.

“I started to record it after I clocked him kicking it. The animal was clearly injured and instead of either picking it up or leaving it he kicked the gull like a football.”

The driver believes the man then noticed he was parked up nearby and decided to change his attitude.

He added: “The guy got down on one knee and was looking at the animal and then he got back up and flagged down a police van to explain the animal was injured.

“I couldn’t believe he flagged the police down after he’d kicked it. He went back to the animal after the police pulled over like he was caring for it.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, condemned the man’s actions and said it was “distressing” to watch.

He said: “We are extremely concerned by the distressing footage that appears to show a man kicking a gull.

“This was a senseless attack on an innocent animal that was simply minding its own business.

“This incident has not been reported to us at present but we’d encourage anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Police Scotland said the incident had not been reported to them.