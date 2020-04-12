A Job for Life: Travel agent Jan’s love of sending people on exotic holidays is the reason she’s still at the same company after 34 years

Jan Brown applied for three jobs that day in 1985; to be a dental nurse, to work behind the counter in John Menzies and to participate in the youth training scheme at AT Mays travel agency.

The latter role was the one that piqued her interest as she felt it offered exciting prospects.

“By that, I mean I thought I’d be able to get to go on loads of holidays,” the 52-year-old laughs.

After a one-year stint studying business aged 16 – at what was then Elmwood College – Jan took on the senior travel consultant role at AT Mays in St Andrews once she’d qualified from the firm’s training scheme. She’s been there ever since.

“I’ve always worked in the same building; it’s just been a series of takeovers over the years. Excluding the time when I was on maternity leave in 1996, I have been in my role constantly.

“When I applied for the job, I loved the thought of sending people on holidays. And now that I get to do the job, that’s still the case. I love the whole process of dealing with a customer who is looking for a holiday.”

Jan has seen the shop go through many changes in her 34 years of service, including its takeover by Carlson Worldchoice, Thomas Cook and, subsequently, Hays Travel in September 2019.

“It has changed so much since I began, the main development obviously being the invention of the internet and the ability to book holidays online. We’ve had to adapt accordingly, including incorporating the internet into our processes. These days, we’re also dealing with issues like terrorism, Brexit and the Euro – which are the sorts of things customers genuinely enquire about.

“What’s happened in Iran has also meant that clients who have booked holidays to Turkey are wondering ‘do we still go?’ All we can do is advise them to wait and see what happens,” she said.

On September 23 2019, Thomas Cook ceased trading, leaving approximately 21,000 employees worldwide without jobs.

Jan and her colleagues at the Bell Street shop were left devastated by the news. They spent a week nervously waiting to hear whether there was a prospective buyer for the business.

“In the month leading up to the announcement we had been told everything was OK. On the Friday and Saturday beforehand, we had been assured that we were definitely not going to go and we’d even received new uniforms three weeks earlier.”

Knowing that her 22 years of service at Thomas Cook had been ended so abruptly was “heartbreaking”.

“It was like someone had died. I still miss them. Hays is brilliant but my heart is with Thomas Cook,” Jan added.

After the takeover, the staff re-entered the shop on October 14 with Jan noting, “It’s all stayed the same – we’ve actually since taken on new staff.”

And it’s those colleagues that have been crucial in keeping Crail-based Jan at the job for so long.

“All of my colleagues think it’s great,” she tells me. “They laugh because I know all of the customers and some of the younger ones even come to me for advice.

“Plus, I’ve been able to visit loads of different places such as the Seychelles and Mexico although Turkey is definitely my favourite; it’s an amazing place, with lovely people.”

There’s one final question I ask her before we end our conversation: What job would she have done if she wasn’t doing this? “I always wanted to be a midwife, which sounds ridiculous,” she says, without hesitation.