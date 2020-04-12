A Job for Life: Loyalty to Boots has kept ‘Mo’ in her dream role for 40 years

For Maureen McCabe, working as a pharmacy delivery driver is pretty much a dream job. The 63-year-old recently celebrated 40 years service at Boots and can’t quite put her finger on what it is that has kept her at the company for so long.

She thinks it’s a combination of factors; from her love of driving and passion for working with prescriptions, to her friendships with colleagues and relationships with staff working in the surgeries and shops across the city.

I ask Maureen if she remembers the date of when she first started working at Boots. It’s clear it is etched in her memory as she tells me without faltering: “January 21st 1980. I started as a sales assistant in Lochee before moving onto the chemist counter, approximately two years later.”

After that, Maureen transferred to the site’s store on Reform Street where she worked on the photo-lab and in the children’s department.

Finally, she found her calling and took on the “cushy” van driver role. She’s now been doing that job for 22 years, and hasn’t looked back once.

“I love my job. For some reason, I’ve always loved working with prescriptions; picking them up from doctor surgeries and delivering them to stores across the city,” she says.

“The thing about this job is you maintain great relationships with the surgeries and shops and you feel really close to all their members of staff.

“I’m very loyal to Boots because they’ve treated me so well over the years. Plus, we all work as a team; I’m always having a gossip with my colleagues. Instead of getting called Maureen, they call me Mo. There are only two people amongst the shops and surgeries that call me by my actual name. When I come back after a week’s holiday a lot of them say, ‘oh we’re glad to see you back Mo.’ I just love it.”

The Monifieth resident, who works Monday to Friday from around 8am to 1pm, has always gone above and beyond in her role.

“The customers used to come in and say ‘I want Maureen to serve me. She knows what I’m wanting.’ I was that good with them. I’ve always had a brilliant rapport with them.

“There have been a lot of change over the years, including managers and other things that I think should have just been kept the way they were, but you’ve got to move with the times; you have to adapt.

“We’re doing things like e-learning now which we never used to have to do. We’ve not been affected by the internet yet, but seemingly it’s coming. Some of the stores, such as the one on Reform Street, send their scripts away and get them back a couple of days later all packed up. So there are changes coming.

“I don’t think there is a ‘hardest’ part of my job. I’ve no worries when it comes to doing this role. I think it’s great; you’re out-and-about, you’re your own boss.

“It’s been a really good time for me, these last 40 years. I didn’t think I would last it myself, but I have. I don’t know why it came to be that I ended up in this job, but it’s a dream job. I’ve got another two-and-a-half years till I retire and if I keep going like this, I’ll be absolutely fine!”