A Job for Life: Dundee’s own Willy Wonka’s love of all things sweet has kept him in the same career for 60 years

Dundee’s own Willy Wonka has had a remarkable 60-year career in the sweet-making industry, as he continues helping to produce tasty treats at the age of 73.

Confectionery consultant Derek Shaw started out working for a sweet-making firm in his native Kent at the age of 13 as an odd-job boy, eventually marrying the company owner’s daughter Gloria. His career continued with a move to London when he was 21, and then to Dundee in 1981 to work for the famous Keiller’s factory until 1989.80%

He then set his own firm up, Shaw’s of Dundee, which he ran until 2002, before becoming a consultant, which has seen him work in countries all over the world offering expert advice and providing recipes for products.

After giving up flying following a recent bout of ill-health, the grandfather-of-four provides expert advice to sweet-makers in the UK, as they seek the candy king’s magic touch.

“I started off as an odd job boy in Kent in for Marderum’s, I was 13 and they were well-known in the area for making boiled sweets, coconut candies, chocolate clusters and a load of other products. It gave me a good grounding. I began an apprenticeship with them at 15. We would make sweets Monday to Wednesday, on Thursday and Friday we would prepare for the markets, then we would sell sweets at the weekend. It was terrific – I loved it,” Derek says.

His career then took him to South Norwood, where he was production manager for Crusader Confectionery before moving onto the role of production director at Butterkist.

“I was quite ambitious and that’s what made me go to London. I worked for Callbow Confectionery, they were one of the smaller companies but that was better, I found, because it allowed me to be more hands on and learn so much.

“We were competing with Barratts, Trebor – some of the biggest names in the industry. I learned a lot more because I had to do everything. These days I will get a call asking me ‘can you make us some almond sweets or boiled sweets’ and I can because I learned to do it all.

“Eventually the company which owns Butterkist bought us over and I was phoned by Keiller’s,” said Derek.

“Nestle were interested in taking Keiller’s over and I was brought in and told I had three options; save, sell or shut down the factory. Thankfully the Okhai family bought it and we came up and it gave us a good few years in Dundee with them.

“The family invested £11m and we went to being one of the biggest sweet factories in the UK.”

Derek decided to move into his own factory, Shaw’s, in 1989 in Westergourdie Industrial Estate, then on to premises in the former Keiller factory’s bakery in Mains Loan.

He said: “It was back to a much smaller team at Shaw’s, maybe 20-25 employees, but it was great to get ‘back on the slabs’ as we called it – on the tables making the stuff and showing others how to do it.”

Eventually Shaw’s was wound down and closed by 2002.

“Dundee has been great. We were really made to feel welcome and be part of the community. I still have people come up to me in the street and say they remember our visitors’ centre or that they worked in our factory. I always went by the rule of treating the employees well and they will treat you well.”

After closing Shaw’s, Derek’s new career came about almost by accident.

“I had two strokes which had an impact on my health and that’s when I decided to devote my time to other things. There ended up being a whole new career for me but I hadn’t expected it. The phone went one day and someone asked if I could help with a problem at a sweet-making factory.

“I hadn’t even thought about charging money for it until that point, but that’s how it happened.

“We had been known as ‘masters’ back in the day, if there was a problem in the factory we would figure it out.

“There’s not a lot of us older guys left now and a lot of the information is dying out with us so I’m trying to pass as much of that on as I can while I’m still here.”

Derek thinks that the senior roles he has held have allowed him a lot of opportunities in the industry.

“I went on to travel the world – I couldn’t say how many countries I’ve been to but it’s probably between 50 and 70.“I’ve been to Central America, Guatemala, Fiji, Russia – I even went to Oman where I worked for the Sultan (Qaboos bin Said Al Said). Another time I was in London to see my friend who was appearing in a show. We were invited to the backstage party afterwards, I was standing and this guy came up and said, ‘Mr Shaw, you’re a legend!’

“His school had visited the factory in Dundee when he was in primary school and he remembered me. I thought it was funny, him coming up and saying that with all these famous people standing around about me.”

But the big question is, have Derek and his family benefited from his particularly exciting job?

“I do get asked it a lot and yes I do have a sweet tooth myself. My favourite is probably chocolate,” he said.

“I still get a kick out of doing it. There are lots of things when I go out shopping that I’ll see in the shops and they’ll be my creations. I went Christmas shopping with Gloria and saw truffles, cakes and Christmas logs and I’d come up with the recipe for them all.

“Derek and Gloria’s children James and Priscilla also inherited their father’s sweet tooth, as did their four grandchildren.

“The joke was that I would always have samples in my office and the grandkids were told not to ask me for sweets, but they would always manage to get some out of me somehow,” Derek added.