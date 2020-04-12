A Job for Life: Charismatic Muriel loved her University of Dundee job so much she only managed to retire for 10 weeks

From the second I step through the revolving doors of Dundee University’s Tower Building, I know exactly who Muriel Duncan is. An email exchange that took place with one of the institution’s staff prior to our interview said that the 85-year-old embodied “everything that is good about the university”.

That doesn’t even begin to cover it. Muriel, who has held numerous roles since first starting 48 years ago, is warm, friendly and funny. In fact, she’s the sort of person 18-year-old (anxiety-ridden) me would have loved to have met on my first day at Edinburgh University eight years ago.

Although she might not have been able to help me, she has given support to thousands of other students who have passed through the doors of Dundee University over the years.

Excluding a 10-week period in 2000 when Muriel retired – we’ll get to that in a bit – she has been a permanent fixture at the university. In October 1971, she started as a clerical assistant at the faculty of science.

At that time the department did “everything” as far as students were concerned, including dealing with inquiry and admissions letters. She stayed in the role until 1982, before moving into a position working directly with postgraduate students.

“I loved it,” she explains. “I really enjoyed all the work with overseas students.” Muriel witnessed plenty of changes in the years that followed; postgraduate student numbers soared from around 800 in the early 1980s to 2,000 at the turn of the century and new buildings sprung up around the campus.

“We moved from Cross Row, onto the seventh floor of the Tower Building, before ending up at Airlie Place,” she says. The busiest time of the year was always that four-month period between June and October, as the team worked constantly to ensure the admissions process ran smoothly.

“It was just mad during that time. I was working a lot of overtime, coming to work in the evenings and catching up but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“There were four of us working in the office at one point. We all worked brilliantly together and did each other favours. We still all keep in contact; two of them are still at the university.”

In 2000 Muriel made the decision to retire, but only managed 10 weeks before returning to work – this time in a different role. She’d passed a remark to a colleague, around six months prior to her retirement, about an ambition to work on the university reception at one stage.

“And then, after I was away for 10 weeks, I got a phone call one morning and he said to me ‘you once said that you would like to work in the reception. Well, we’re looking for someone now.’ “‘When can I start?’ I replied. He said to me, ‘I think you need to discuss that with your husband’ and I said ‘oh there’ll be no discussion,'” she tells me, laughing hysterically.

I ask her why she retired in the first place. “I think I just needed a break,” she says.

“They were wanting to expand things and change things and they probably felt ‘well that old soul won’t change.’ I felt it was maybe time to hang up the reins and let someone else have an opportunity.” Now, Muriel works part-time from Monday to Friday and loves every second of it. “It’s good to meet people and I think that when you’re older, you need something like this,” she says.

“This sitting around the house would drive me mad. We were off for two weeks over Christmas and on that weekend before returning to work, my husband asked me ‘what are you thinking about going back to work?’ I said ‘oh, I can’t wait.'”