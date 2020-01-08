A job for life: Can you help us find people for a series of articles about careers?

At the Evening Telegraph, we try to put what makes Dundee special at the heart of our stories – the people who live here.

The Tele is always looking for folk with unique life experiences, and today our reporters are asking for your help in finding some of those people.

We are hoping to write an article or series of pieces on people who have had the same job for their whole working lives.

Many of us change roles within the same company or industry, retrain, or move into another career sector altogether.

But we know there are people out there who found their perfect job at the beginning of their career, and have been happily employed ever since.

In football, the term “one-club man” has even been coined for those who never leave the team they first signed with (although some do or have worked in other roles before or after their playing career).

Are you one of the people who has had the same job your whole working life, or do you know someone who is?

If so, please get in touch by calling 01382 575 513, emailing digital@eveningtelegraph.co.uk, or message us via our Facebook page.